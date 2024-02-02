Top track

Moon Mullins + Saapato + Dolphin X-Presswy

Tubby’s Kingston
Fri, 2 Feb, 6:00 pm
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for Tubby's second annual Tiki nightl An evening of exotica, lounge, and tropical ambiance. Moon Mullin's album Water Your Flowers is a modern masterpiece (and also my favorite album of 2022)! Saapato (Aural Canyon) opens up with a set of Tropical...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moon Mullins

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

