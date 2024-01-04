DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pretty…Stupid

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hosted by Atomic Annie & Vidana

with special guests Shia Ho and Angel Au

Free with RSVP // $10 at the door

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

