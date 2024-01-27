DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Buggin’ - A night of Y2K Bangers

Headrow House
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
About

Buggin' - An anything goes night of wall to wall Y2K Bangers with DJs playing Britney, Destiny’s Child, No Doubt, Craig David, Missy Elliott, Avril Lavigne, Usher, Spice Girls, Ashanti, Limp Bizkit, Madonna, Daft Punk, All Saints, So Solid Crew, tlc, Buste...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

