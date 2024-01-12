Top track

Until We Meet Again - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lindsey Herbert @ Smoke and Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Until We Meet Again - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

A forceful name throughout the Southwest for fans of trippier techno styles, Lindsey Herbert spread her influence throughout the region, consistently appearing beside A-list names in the busy scenes of LA and San Francisco from 2015 to the present.

A resi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lindsey Herbert

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.