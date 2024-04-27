Top track

Anna Castiglia - GHALI

Anna Castiglia Club Tour

Teatro dell'Accademia
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTuoro Sul Trasimeno
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ANNA CASTIGLIA

Club Tour

La cantautrice siciliana in tour dopo il successo di “Ghali” e “Participio Presente”

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Turistica Proloco di Tuoro.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Anna Castiglia

Venue

Teatro dell'Accademia

Via della Croce, 1, 06069 Tuoro Sul Trasimeno PG, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

