Girls In Synthesis

MOTH Club
Fri, 10 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Girls In Synthesis, undoubtably one the most exciting live bands in the UK, are undertaking a UK/EU tour to promote their forthcoming third album, due in April 2024. Customarily impossible to categorise, the forthcoming album leans further into the bands m...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Girls In Synthesis

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

