DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join James for an evening of pure nostalgia, stepping back in time for some joyous singalong tunes to take you back to your Primary School days. You won’t have to sit cross legged on the school hall floor, but you will be encouraged to sing along! As well...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.