BAE Party W/ Surf 2 Glory, Vitamine C & More

La Java
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
GigsParis
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L'hiver est là, mais cela ne signifie pas que les soirées doivent s'arrêter. Après notre dernier événement de 2023, nous sommes prêts à lancer 2024 avec un éclat sans précédent.

Préparez-vous pour une soirée qui promet de réchauffer même les nuits les plu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

