DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L'hiver est là, mais cela ne signifie pas que les soirées doivent s'arrêter. Après notre dernier événement de 2023, nous sommes prêts à lancer 2024 avec un éclat sans précédent.
Préparez-vous pour une soirée qui promet de réchauffer même les nuits les plu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.