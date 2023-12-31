DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Exclusive NYE Event Hosted By DickAppointment

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DickAppointment ends the year and begins one with an exclusive banger.

Come, look cute, and celebrate a new year with great vibes and energy!

Sounds curated by DickAppointment and friends.

Guestlist curated by DickAppointment and friends.

Located in Bu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DickAppointment.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

