𝑭𝑹𝑰𝑬𝑵𝑫𝑳𝒀 𝑩𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑨 𝑺𝑨𝑩𝑨𝑻𝑶 30 𝑫𝑰𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑹𝑬 🕺🏼
Primo ospite della serata:
🔥 𝐒𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐉 per la prima volta all’Eremo Club!
💜 Ecco, ci siamo ! L’inventore dell’𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨 - 𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧 sarà per la prima volta all’Eremo...
