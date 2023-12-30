Top track

Sibode DJ - Non lo so

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FRIENDLY BALERA SABATO 30 DICEMBRE

Eremo Club
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sibode DJ - Non lo so
Got a code?

About

𝑭𝑹𝑰𝑬𝑵𝑫𝑳𝒀 𝑩𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑨 𝑺𝑨𝑩𝑨𝑻𝑶 30 𝑫𝑰𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑹𝑬 🕺🏼

Primo ospite della serata:

🔥 𝐒𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐉 per la prima volta all’Eremo Club!

💜 Ecco, ci siamo ! L’inventore dell’𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨 - 𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧 sarà per la prima volta all’Eremo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Sibode DJ

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.