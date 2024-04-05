DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'Orangeade, 10 ans ! Vendredi soir

Place des Quinconces
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€11.50
L'ORANGEADE FÊTE SES 10 ANS !

Pour célébrer cet anniversaire historique, on s'installe Place des Quinconces pour 6 heures de fêtes mémorables dans deux chapiteaux gigantesques ! Au programme, musique, danse, cirque et animations en tout genre, pour une nu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'Orangeade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Place des Quinconces

Place des Quinconces, Esplanade des Quinconces, Bordeaux, Gironde 33000, Frankreich
Doors open6:00 pm

