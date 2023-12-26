DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NewDate Deependence Classic Christmas w Blackchild

Small Club
Tue, 26 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNapoli
About

Nuova Data

Deependence Classic Christmas With:

Blackchild

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Tre Punto Zero s.r.l..

Lineup

Blackchild (ITA)

Venue

Small Club

Via Coroglio 144, 80124 Napoli città metropolitana di Napoli, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

