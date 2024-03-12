Top track

Nadah El Shazly - Bānit - A COLORS SHOW

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nadah El Shazly, BINT, Camellia Boutros

The Lab
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nadah El Shazly - Bānit - A COLORS SHOW
Got a code?

Event information

Nadah El Shazly is a producer, vocalist and sound artist from Cairo, Egypt. Her music combines expressive 19th century musical concepts from her homeland with contemporary, borderless forays into electronic and improvisational idioms. She has toured the wo...

This is an all ages event
Presented by The Lab.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nadah El Shazly

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.