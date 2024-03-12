DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nadah El Shazly is a producer, vocalist and sound artist from Cairo, Egypt. Her music combines expressive 19th century musical concepts from her homeland with contemporary, borderless forays into electronic and improvisational idioms. She has toured the wo...
