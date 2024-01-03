DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rodney from theCMF spins your metal requests ’til closing
Kitchen open until 10pm
Weird Videos
Interesting People
no cover
21+
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.