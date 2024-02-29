DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Faenna

Sala Clamores
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

En 2023 se ha dado a conocer Faenna, una artista que ha dejado impresionados a todos con su talento y soltura. En los últimos meses irrumpió con fuerza en el panorama del rap en español y con tan solo tres temas en solitario y varias colaboraciones ha cons...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por All Nighters.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Faenna

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.