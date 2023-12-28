Top track

Suntan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Freakquencies: The Dare, Cole Foster Haden (model/actriz) + Jackson Walker Lewis (fcukers)

Public Records
Thu, 28 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Suntan
Got a code?

About

Limited tickets are available at the door.

Safe Space Policy:Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all.We reject all forms of aggressive behavior including, Racism, Misogyny, Transphobia, Homophobia, Genderphobia, Religious Bigotry, and hatred...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Model/Actriz, Fcukers, The Dare

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.