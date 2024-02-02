DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Midwinter

The Foundry Concert Club
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLakewood
$18.54
About

Midwinter

Engrave

Left Unsaid

Vexatious

The Foundry

7PM doors

This is an all ages event
Presented by BravoArtist.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Foundry Concert Club

11729 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

