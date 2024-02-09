Top track

Jake Brewer - sweetly

Jake Brewer

Hotel Ziggy
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jake Brewer is a 25-year-old singer/songwriter based in New York. The Seattle-native is a recent TedX speaker and host of the Groundbreaking podcast, all while selling out shows across the US since 2018 and touring with bands like PREP. Supported by tens o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jake Brewer, Melanie Jo

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

