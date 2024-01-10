DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Filmo Projo #4 présente "Shin Godzilla"

Bar à Bulles
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
FilmParis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vous connaissez le monstre, mais vous ne l’avez jamais vu ainsi ! Shin Godzilla est à l'honneur de la Filmo Projo du 10 janvier !

Shin Godzilla, c'est un film japonais de science-fiction réalisé par Hideaki Anno et Shinji Higuchi. Et mine de rien, c’est d...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.