Top track

Gold Necklace - I Felt It Too

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GOLD NECKLACE (Kurt Travis) w/ Dwellings, Post NC

The Usual Place
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$25.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gold Necklace - I Felt It Too
Got a code?

About

GOLD NECKLACE (feat. Kurt Travis of Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds) return to Vegas Friday February 23rd at The Usual Place, with special guests Dwellings!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dwellings, Gold Necklace

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.