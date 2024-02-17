DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dana Montana presents: Lovegroove

E1
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Antwerp based Dana Montana joins forces with London’s Rhythm Labs and extraterrestrial collective First Contact to present her long awaited Love Groove party in the heart of East London. Infusing the spirit of the 90s and early 00s, an emphatic and versati...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dana Montana

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

