Horskh

Backstage by the Mill
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HORSKH est un groupe français abrasif et percutant qui mêle des influences Métal, grunge et electro à ce qui se fait de plus actuel voire futuriste. Qualifiés de Néo industriel, ce trio développe une énergie cataclysmique lors de leurs performances à la fo...

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

92 Bis Bd de Clichy, Paris 75018
Doors open7:00 pm

