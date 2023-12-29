DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WE Party Sundia: Miami New Years

Wynwood Marketplace
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $49.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready for one of Europe's hottest parties to make a splash in Miami. For the first time, WE Sundia comes to the US to create some juicy Miami melon madness.

2 STAGES - 2 VIBES - 7 DJs

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jake Resnicow
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

