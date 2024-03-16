DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Good Bana

4bis
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
About

La musique n’a pas d’égal lorsqu’il s’agit de fédérer par l’émotion. Good Bana, artiste émergent et prometteur cette année, adopte cette devise lorsqu'il s'agit de décrire sa musicalité.

Good Bana se tourne vers la musique et le rap très tôt. D’abord à tr...

Tout public
Présenté par CARTEL [BZH] en accord avec Caramba.
Lineup

Good Bana

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

