Cosmic Countdown ft DJ Lil Meow Meow and Wifimommy

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
From $18.19
About

Let the cosmic countdown begin…

if you brought 2023 with us last year, you know we love new year’s eve around here. We are so excited to bring you this astronaughty theme, COSMIC COUNTDOWN. A night of shimmer & stars, we are feeling so thankful to be able...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Different Wrld.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

