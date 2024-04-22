Top track

Fall In Love

Slum Village

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 22 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Super Friendz presents

Slum Village

Monday April 22 2024

Belgrave Music Hall

19:30

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slum Village

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

