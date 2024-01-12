Top track

DJ Minx & Honey Dijon - Do It All Night

SPANK ft. DJ Minx

The Flamingo House
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$7

Event information

Spank is BACK!

DJ's: DJ Minx, Junior DeVega & more TBA

Hosts: TBA

Performers: TBA

$7 presale; $10 all night at the door

This is a 21+ event.
SPANK, Requiem Events & The Flamingo House
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Minx

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

