DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Colombre

Officina degli Esordi
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il cantautore e produttore Colombre porta il suo nuovo disco "Realismo Magico in Adriatico" nei club italiani ed europei da gennaio 2024. Insieme alla sua band, sono pronti per un concerto coinvolgente e fresco, che alterna momenti più di impatto a momenti...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Colombre

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.