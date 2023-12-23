DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BACK TO BASIC
Samedi 23 décembre de 23h à 5h
Line Up : HANOWER
Plongez dans l'atmosphère nostalgique des années 80/90 lors d'une soirée exceptionnelle Back to Basic, spécialement imaginée pour la fête de Noël. 🎄
Laissez-vous emporter dans cette expéri...
