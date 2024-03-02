DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Melancholische Harmonien, flimmernde Loops und ausgefeilte Arrangements bilden die Basis von Maria Basels Sound. Auf ihrer 2021 bei Listenrecords erschienenen Debut-EP „Layers“ hat die Wuppertalerin ihre Stärken als klassisch ausgebildete Musikerin und ihr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.