Top track

Young

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sophia Thakur

Bush Hall
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Young
Got a code?

About

The sixth love language is poetry, but is it love that turns everyone into a poet, or poetry that turns people into lovers?

On the 11th of February, for one night only, Sophia Thakur, the global poetry sensation and certified lover girl will be taking us...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Amigas.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sophia Thakur

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.