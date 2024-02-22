DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Lost Map Records double bill of note with riffy Glasgow five-piece Savage Mansion who's new LP 'The Shakes' lands this month and top sixties-pop influenced singer-songrwriter Martha Ffion. Sweet York Shoegaze-y newbies Aiming open.
