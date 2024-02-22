Top track

Savage Mansion - Elwood

Savage Mansion

The Crescent
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Lost Map Records double bill of note with riffy Glasgow five-piece Savage Mansion who's new LP 'The Shakes' lands this month and top sixties-pop influenced singer-songrwriter Martha Ffion. Sweet York Shoegaze-y newbies Aiming open.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Please Please You.
Lineup

Savage Mansion

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

