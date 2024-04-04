Top track

No Face No Case

New Cross Inn
Thu, 4 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

No Face No Case

Czech Nu-Beatdown trap masters. Pushing the boundaries of slam, nu-metal and gangsta styles with each new music video. This is gonna be a fucking party.

https://www.instagram.com/nfnc_beatdown/

https://linktr.ee/nfnc_beatdown

Final Word...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Like + Crowd Force Booking.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Low Life, Parjure, No Face No Case

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

