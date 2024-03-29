Top track

Arisezon: Aba Shanti-I Good Friday Session

EartH
Fri, 29 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
About Aba Shanti-I

Aba Shanti-I has been at the forefront of London's soundsystem culture for decades. Born in east London to Antiguan parents, the reggae veteran's soundsystem has held its own residency at Notting Hill Carnival since 1993. Alongside his brother Blood Shanti

Event information

This event will take place in EartH Hall. | Last entry 1am.

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at EartH, please contact DICE through the Help Centre.

EartH is a social enterprise committed to supporting new musicians, wit...

Presented by Arisezon.
Lineup

Aba Shanti-I

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

