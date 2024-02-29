DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Leap Fest w/ Louis Janus Thomas + Moot Points + Sam Eagle

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12
About

FACT: The average person only experiences 17 leap years in their lifetime.

Leap into the rhythm of a one-of-a-kind, music-filled event hosted at Paper Dress Vintage in Hackney. Join us for an exclusive evening of unparalleled creativity and pure enjoyment...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Eagle

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

