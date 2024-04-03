DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai)

Scala
Wed, 3 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Matt Johnson has undoubtedly left his mark on the music industry over the past two decades. As a key member of the British jazz funk group, Jamiroquai, he has written their top hits alongside producing their most recent album, 'Automaton’.

The keyboard vi...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Columbo Music
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt Johnson

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.