SIAMO FATTI DELLA STESSA SOSTANZA DEI SOGNI

Teatro Camploy
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:45 pm
TheatreVerona
From €11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Una sfida giocosa e impetuosa di coppia, che viene intrapresa dai due attori sul palcoscenico, che con la musica e il canto e con le parole e la fisicità delle scene più conosciute delle “coppie” dell’opera shakespeariana giocano e ricreano le sue potenti...

Tutte le età
DOC SERVIZI SOC. COOP.
Venue

Teatro Camploy

Via Cantarane 32, 37129 Verona Verona, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

