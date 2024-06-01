DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jour 3 Block Party Festival

Supersonic
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Supersonic's BLOCK PARTY festival
Parisian festival digging the finest alternative music

Les premiers noms :

  • Congratulations (Art Rock - Brighton, UK)
  • Den Der Hale (Dark Psych - Malmö, SWE)
  • Dog Sport (Post Punk - Liverpool, UK)
  • Test Plan (Post...
Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Congratulations, Test Plan

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

