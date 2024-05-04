DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Massaoke: 80s v 90s Live

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 4 May 2024, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
£23.46
About

MASSAOKE bring their 80s v 90s show to London for the first time. Get ready for a spandex-clad showdown between the biggest hairbrush anthems of the 80s and the the greatest smash hits of the 90s. Are you team Toto or are you a Destiny's Child? Bon Jovi or...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK

Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

