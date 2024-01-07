DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MUSIC FOR PALESTINE

The George Tavern
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a night of solidarity at a special fundraiser gig dedicated to supporting the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. There will be live performances from Skydaddy, Bande A Part and Heartworms. A raffle will be taken place on the night with the oppor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SkyDaddy, Bande A Part , Heartworms

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

