DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Entrée libre 19h00
Hi guys,
Let’s jam on this beautiful péniche (barge) famous for its great music and artistic events.
Bring your instrument, your voice or your smile to play and sing with us.
Everyone will be welcome to play in a cool atmosphere!
Po...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.