The expats jam

Péniche Marcounet
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Entrée libre 19h00

Hi guys,

Let’s jam on this beautiful péniche (barge) famous for its great music and artistic events.

Bring your instrument, your voice or your smile to play and sing with us.

Everyone will be welcome to play in a cool atmosphere!

Po...

All ages
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open7:00 pm

