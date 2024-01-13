DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roadblock Ldn Meets Dancehall London

Scala
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ROADBLOCK LDN MEETS DANCEHALL LONDON

SATURDAY 13TH JANUARY ' 2023

2 OF LONDONS TOP URBAN BRANDS JOIN FORCES TO GIVE YOU A SUPER PARTY.

LETS KICK START THE NEW YEAR WITH LONDONS BIGGEST EVENTS. Don't Miss Out This Event Is Guaranteed 2 Sellout!

HIPHOP -...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Roadblock LDN & Dancehall London
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
800 capacity
