JD Pinkus and Tall Tall Trees with Troy Bennett

Siberia
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

JD Pinkus joined the Butthole Surfers / Jackofficers at the tender age of 17 (1985). The band continued entertaining and confusing the underground masses with him for almost 10 years. Pinkus took 12 years off before rejoining the Butthole Surfers for a han...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

JD Pinkus, Tall Tall Trees

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

