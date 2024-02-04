DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JD Pinkus joined the Butthole Surfers / Jackofficers at the tender age of 17 (1985). The band continued entertaining and confusing the underground masses with him for almost 10 years. Pinkus took 12 years off before rejoining the Butthole Surfers for a han...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.