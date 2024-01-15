DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kevin Cummins: 'David Bowie Mixing Memory & Desire' In Conversation + Signing

Rough Trade East
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
Rough Trade East is excited to present an In Conversation and signing from Kevin Cummins. This unique event celebrates the release of his book 'David Bowie Mixing Memory & Desire: Photographs by Kevin Cummins', released via Octopus.

Kevin Cummins will be...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
Kevin Cummins

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

