BCUC

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£17.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

BCUC: Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness. Indigenous funk, hiphop consciousness and punk rock energy from Soweto, South Africa.

The seven-piece band has been mesmerising audiences both locally and globally with its indigenous funk and high-energy performa...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

BCUC

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

