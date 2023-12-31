DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLAVAR Presents: CALL COLLECT (NYE Edition)

French Grill House
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 7:00 pm
IT'S NYE CALL COLLECT! A new spin on R&B parties — No matter where you grew up, chances are that you grew up to some R&B cuts. We’re turning it up a notch for the true R&B Lovers and vibe curators. Come and take a ride down memory lane with your favorite r...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by FLAVAR.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

French Grill House

427 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407, United States
