Sneaky Pete's
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Rock Band Thank From Leeds.

“Mischievous agit-rock philosophers.” - Steve Lamacq, BBC Radio 6 Music

“Utilising phat grooves and electronic scrapings to bring noise rock kicking and screaming into the volatile 2020s.” - JR Moores, The Quietus

“A kind...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.
Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

