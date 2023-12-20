DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Tribute To Shane MacGowan

Radio East
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for an evening of music by Irish legend Shane MacGowan and his band The Pogues feat. music by The Brogues (members of The Gourds) with specuial guest singers Alejandro Escovedo, Kevin Russell, Ian MacDougall and Fadi El-Assad of the Riverboat Gambl...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Brogues

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.