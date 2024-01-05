DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
💥On commence l'année en beauté avec DANCEHALL NATION au Makeda le vendredi 5 janvier pour un show aux couleurs et chaleurs des caraibes avec l'invité SUN AFRIKA qui sera la pour mettre le feu🔥🐠🌴
Ils prônent la culture Caraïbéenne et Afro dont ils sont...
