MOFGY, Slobheads, Dread FM, Xanadu

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cactus Creature Presents a MOFGY release party live at the Old Blue Last in Shoreditch.

Plus Slobheads, Dread FM and Xanadu

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cactus Creature.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dread FM, SlobHeads, MOFGY

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

